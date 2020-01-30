Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 12,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,015. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. TechTarget Inc has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TechTarget by 6.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.