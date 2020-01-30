Insider Selling: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Sells 6,044 Shares of Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 402,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,315. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,058,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,012,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

