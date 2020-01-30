Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,748,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,943,740.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $147,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $139,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $173,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $164,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $164,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 446,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Yext’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yext by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yext by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

