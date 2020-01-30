Insights Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,599.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $2.07 million and $23,599.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.05741511 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00128745 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016295 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00033709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

