Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Stake Lessened by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,610 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.48% of Installed Building Products worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

IBP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,478. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,559.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

