INT Chain (INT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $6.97 million and $1.03 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, Allcoin and OKEx Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.05739798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00128705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016027 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx Korea, CoinEgg and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.