Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Sells £39,355,000 in Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of Integrafin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09), for a total transaction of £39,355,000 ($51,769,271.24).

Michael Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £40,375,000 ($53,111,023.41).

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 491 ($6.46) on Thursday. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IHP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Thursday.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

