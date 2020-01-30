Integrafin (IHP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Integrafin (LON: IHP) in the last few weeks:

1/30/2020 – Integrafin had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/29/2020 – Integrafin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/21/2020 – Integrafin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/21/2020 – Integrafin had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/15/2020 – Integrafin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Integrafin had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Integrafin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/16/2019 – Integrafin had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52).

12/9/2019 – Integrafin had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Integrafin stock traded up GBX 3.99 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 489.99 ($6.45). 341,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 452.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Integrafin’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £40,375,000 ($53,111,023.41). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 102 shares of company stock valued at $44,738.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

