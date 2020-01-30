Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Reduced by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.0% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 18.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Intel by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.80. 1,484,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

