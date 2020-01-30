Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.