Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.7% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $65.21. 3,902,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

