Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.80. 1,484,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

