Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,502,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

