Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $257.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 174.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ICPT. Citigroup cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

ICPT opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,880 shares of company stock worth $5,721,929. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after buying an additional 295,674 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 167,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

