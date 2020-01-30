Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ICE opened at $98.91 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

