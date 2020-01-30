Interfor (IFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Interfor (TSE:IFP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$486.49 million for the quarter.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor stock opened at C$14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$10.91 and a 52-week high of C$18.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.