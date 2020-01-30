Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ICP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intermediate Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655 ($21.77).

ICP opened at GBX 1,729 ($22.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,470.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,722 ($22.65).

In other news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

