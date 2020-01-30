Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Short Interest Down 5.1% in January

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Internap by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Internap by 371.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internap in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Internap by 51.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 144,457 shares during the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INAP opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. Internap has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Internap will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

