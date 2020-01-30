International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,546,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

