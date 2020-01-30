Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.20 ($2.56) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ISP. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

