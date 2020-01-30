Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 6.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.98. 38,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.73. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.60 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

