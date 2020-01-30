Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,749 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,491,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $22.66. 8,551,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,205. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

