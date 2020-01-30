Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 30th (AMCX, AMRS, AUPH, CCOI, CECE, CELH, CGNX, CMCSA, CSOD, DVAX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 30th:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Amc Networks Inc alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Moffett Nathanson currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.