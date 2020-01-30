Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 30th (AGNC, ALV, AMBA, AMN, ARVN, AVY, BWA, BXP, CACI, CP)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 30th:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $17.00 to $17.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $73.00 to $85.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $340.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $157.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $293.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $89.00 to $80.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $260.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $298.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $37.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $134.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $136.00 to $134.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $406.00 to $440.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $319.00 to $358.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $314.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $275.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $370.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $340.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $320.00 to $380.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $175.00 to $200.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $203.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $125.00 to $124.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 96 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $336.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $340.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $275.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $321.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $325.00 to $340.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $237.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $226.00 to $241.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $197.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $84.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $193.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.50 ($5.23) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $179.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $122.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $340.00 to $415.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $152.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

