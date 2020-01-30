Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SYNNEX (SNX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX):

1/13/2020 – SYNNEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SYNNEX reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both top and bottom line exceeded estimates and improved on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from growth in both Technology Solutions and Concentrix business. Solid demand for its portfolio of products and services is a tailwind. Moreover, acquisitions and partnerships are helping it expand its product portfolio. The company’s buyout of Covergys is likely to be a key consistent driver. The company announced its intention to split Technology Solutions and Concentrix segment into two publicly traded entities. Management believes that this strategic action would help add shareholder value and enhance the company's competitive edge. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2020.”

1/13/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $118.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2020 – SYNNEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – SYNNEX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SYNNEX stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.09. 403,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,363. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SYNNEX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

