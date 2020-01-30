Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 30th (AHCO, ASH, AYTU, BHLB, BNFT, CCL.B, CDXS, CGNX, CMLS, CMTL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 30th:

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing specialty chemical solutions. It serves consumer and industrial markets which includes adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical sector. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., formerly known as Ashland Inc., is based in Covington, United States. “

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$67.00 target price on the stock.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$288.00 to C$293.00.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.20 ($2.56) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $60.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €18.10 ($21.05) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

