Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ: FLWS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

1/24/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – 1-800-Flowers.Com was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 1,940,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,506. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $980.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after buying an additional 287,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 21.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

