Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cyberark Software (CYBR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cyberark Software (NASDAQ: CYBR):

1/14/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $143.00.

1/13/2020 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Cyberark Software is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from increased demand for privileged access security. Moreover, strong demand across energy and pharmaceutical verticals drives revenues. Growing traction of Endpoint Privilege Manager within customers of all sizes and across industries is a tailwind. Strong demand across insurance, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail and transportation is an upside. The company is gaining from robust revenue growth across the Americas, EMEA and APJ. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on marketing programs are an overhang on margins. Moreover, intense competition from the likes of IBM in the access and identity management market is a major headwind.”

12/21/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 384,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,302. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $118.54.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 269,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

