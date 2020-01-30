Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Informa (INF)

Informa (LON: INF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Informa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 905 ($11.90).

1/20/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 769 ($10.12). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Informa had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/16/2020 – Informa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Informa had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Informa had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Informa was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

LON:INF traded down GBX 20.20 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 774.20 ($10.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Informa PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 672.40 ($8.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 839.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 824.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

