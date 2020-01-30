Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 20.3% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,444.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,004.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,398.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,273.00. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.