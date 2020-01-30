Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Hits $4.56 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 28.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $21,646.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

