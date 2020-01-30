ION (ION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $149.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, ION has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $635,221.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007827 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,448,014 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,014 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

