IoTeX Price Hits $0.0042 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Coineal. IoTeX has a total market cap of $22.50 million and $3.07 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Coineal, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

