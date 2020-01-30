IQIYI (IQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IQIYI to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.93.

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CLSA cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.