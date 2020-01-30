Iradimed (IRMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Iradimed to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, analysts expect Iradimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.82. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Several research firms have commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Iradimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $123,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,676 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,779 in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

