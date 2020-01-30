IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRIX. ValuEngine upgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove acquired 14,600 shares of IRIDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $59,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

