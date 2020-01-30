IRISnet Market Cap Reaches $11.62 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,004,470,214 coins and its circulating supply is 543,924,345 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

