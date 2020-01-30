iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $113.36 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.57 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

