iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.04. 59,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

