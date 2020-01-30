iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Cut by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.58. 93,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,834. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.94.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

