iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 348.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,597 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of HEZU opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $32.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

