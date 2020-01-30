iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Boosted by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 13.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $33,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

