iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Boosted by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 5.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519,939 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,764 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.97. 6,536,979 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31.

