iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lifted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after buying an additional 3,057,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after buying an additional 833,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,918,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,395,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.08. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $108.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

