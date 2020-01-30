iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

