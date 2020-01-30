iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.3% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,035,000 after acquiring an additional 428,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,285,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.34. 1,100,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,299,129. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

