iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.64. 24,542,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598,434. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.