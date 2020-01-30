iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock remained flat at $$48.63 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 434,718 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

