iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 20.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $53,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.89. The stock had a trading volume of 142,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,653. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

