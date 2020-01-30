iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,665,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

